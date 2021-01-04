Commodities
AAL

Major U.S. airlines back expanding COVID-19 testing for more international travelers

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A group representing major U.S. airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health officials to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests before most international air passengers return to the United States, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Airlines for America, a group that represents American Airlines AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and other major carriers also urged the Trump administration in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence "to move ahead with recommendations to rescind current entry restrictions on travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil as soon as possible. These entry restrictions should be removed concurrently with the testing program."

