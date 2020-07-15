Major Twitter accounts fall to apparent hacks

Adds more accounts being hacked

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - A number of major Twitter TWTR.N accounts, including the official accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk and Silicon Valley giants Apple AAPL.O and Uber UBER.N, were apparently hacked on Wednesday, with affected accounts seeking bitcoin donations.

Many of the tweets were swiftly deleted.

Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the matter and would issue a statement shortly.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Anna Driver; Editing by Sandra Maler and Diane Craft)

