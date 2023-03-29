US Markets

Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

March 29, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

Adds details from filing, including price

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Major Toshiba Corp 6502.T shareholder 3D Investment Partners scaled back its stake the day before the Japanese conglomerate announced it had accepted a higher priced takeover bid, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners Pte cut its stake in Toshiba to 4.90% from 7.20% on Wednesday of last week in an off-market transaction at 4,194 yen a share, the filing showed.

That represents a 9% discount to the 4,620 yen buyout offer the company last week said its board had accepted.

Before the transaction, 3D had been Toshiba's second-largest shareholder.

Toshiba's board accepted the $15.2 billion buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, potentially drawing a line under years of upheaval at the company.

Toshiba shares finished up 1% at 4,422 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.