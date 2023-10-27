Major Swiss gold refinery parts with national industry association

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss precious metals refinery Valcambi has resigned from the Swiss Association of Precious Metal Manufacturers and Traders (ASFCMP) after 40 years of membership due to "irreconcilable differences," both said in separate statements on Friday.

Switzerland is the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub, while Valcambi is one of the world's biggest gold refineries.

"Following their discussions, it became clear that Valcambi and the ASFCMP have irreconcilable differences and that continued collaboration is no longer an option," the association said in its statement.

None of the two parties explained in their statements what exactly caused the disagreement or responded to a Reuters' request to provide further details about the rare move.

Valcambi said in its statement that it disagreed with the position of some members of the ASFCMP's board to exclude certain countries of origin.

"Valcambi did never hide the origin of its gold supplies," it said. The company added that any origin could be considered with a due diligence process aligned with the guidance by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.