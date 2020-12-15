(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission has issued orders to nine social media and video streaming companies including Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, seeking information on how they collect, use, and present personal information, the agency said in a release.

The orders are being sent to Amazon.com, Inc., ByteDance Ltd., the parent company of TikTok, Discord Inc., Facebook, Inc., Reddit, Inc., Snap Inc., Twitter, Inc., WhatsApp Inc., and YouTube LLC.

These companies are also required to provide reports on how these practices affect children and teens.

FTC specifically seeks to know how social media and video streaming companies collect, use, track, estimate, or derive personal and demographic information.

In addition to this, the Commission is looking for facts about their advertisement practices including how they decide which advertisements are to be shown to the customers, and if they apply algorithms or data analytics to personal data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.