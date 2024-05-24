Major Shareholding Shift in Logistics Development Group

Logistics Development Group (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Richard Griffiths has notified Logistics Development Group PLC of a significant change in shareholding, crossing the threshold on May 22, 2024, with a resulting ownership of 15.28% of the company’s voting rights, as detailed in a mandatory TR-1 notification. The change is attributed to share buybacks, effectively diluting previous share percentages. This substantial holding shift, particularly by an individual investor, could signal important strategic movements within the company’s investor base.

For further insights into GB:LDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.