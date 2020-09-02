Major shareholders sell 1.75 mln shares in Sinch at 5.7% discount - Holdings

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A group of major Sinch AB SINCH.ST shareholders have sold 1.75 million shares in the Swedish cloud computing services provider at a discount of 5.7% on Tuesday's closing price, ownership data service Holdings said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The placing, corresponding to almost 3% of Sinch's share capital, was done at 820 crowns per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Stock market star Sinch has been one of the top performers in the STOXX Europe 600 index this year, with its shares soaring 204%.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.