Major shareholders of India's Route Mobile to sell stake to Belgium's Proximus

July 17, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian cloud communications platform provider Route Mobile ROUT.NS said on Monday its major shareholders have proposed to sell their entire stake in the company to Belgian telecom service provider Proximus Group for 59.22 billion rupees ($720.7 million).

($1 = 82.1650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

