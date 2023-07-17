Major shareholders of India's Route Mobile to sell stake to Belgium's Proximus

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian cloud communications platform provider Route Mobile ROUT.NS said on Monday its major shareholders have proposed to sell their entire stake in the company to Belgian telecom service provider Proximus Group for 59.22 billion rupees ($720.7 million).

($1 = 82.1650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.