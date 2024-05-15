Major Purchase Alert: Alan Corbett Invests $260K In Bristow Group Stock

Alan Corbett, COO at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), reported an insider buy on May 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Corbett demonstrated confidence in Bristow Group by purchasing 7,664 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $260,576.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Bristow Group shares down by 0.0%, trading at $35.85.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed-wing transportation and other aviation-related solutions. Its energy customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from, and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States.

Bristow Group: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 58.93%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Bristow Group exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.23.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 896.25, Bristow Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.77 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.69, Bristow Group demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

