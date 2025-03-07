Major Purchase Alert: Colleen OSullivan Invests $230K In Zebra Technologies Stock

A notable insider purchase on March 6, was reported by Colleen OSullivan, Chief Accounting Officer at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: OSullivan's recent purchase of 750 shares of Zebra Technologies, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $230,129.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Zebra Technologies shares down by 0.0%, trading at $294.56.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Zebra Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zebra Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.21% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 48.58%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zebra Technologies's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.17.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Zebra Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Zebra Technologies's P/E ratio of 28.94 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.07 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.71 reflects market recognition of Zebra Technologies's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zebra Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.