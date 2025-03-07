Major Purchase Alert: Andrew Nathan Winters Invests $1.66M In Zebra Technologies Stock

On March 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by Andrew Nathan Winters, Chief Financial Officer at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Winters made a significant move by purchasing 5,410 shares of Zebra Technologies as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,660,004.

Zebra Technologies's shares are actively trading at $294.56, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Friday's morning session.

Get to Know Zebra Technologies Better

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

A Deep Dive into Zebra Technologies's Financials

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 48.58%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zebra Technologies's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.17.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.94 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 3.07, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.71 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

