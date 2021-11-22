Major Nutresa shareholders say too little made public about takeover offer

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Two of the biggest shareholders in Nutresa NCH.CN, Colombia's largest processed food producer, have said not enough information has been made available about a possible majority takeover that could be worth $2.2 billion.

Nugil SAS, controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski, said at the weekend it wanted to acquire between 50.1% and 62.62% of the shares of Nutresa in circulation, which would cost a minimum of $1.77 billion.

The acquisition would take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17, at a share price of $7.71. It was authorized by Colombia's financial regulator on Friday, an initial step required to allow the offer's publication.

But Grupo Argos ARG.CN and Grupo SURA SIS.CN say Nugil did not present offer documents with details of the transaction before the regulator or the Colombian stock exchange.

"The lack of complete information in relation to the public acquisition creates uncertainty for the market and makes impossible a comprehensive analysis of the offer by shareholders in Grupo Nutresa SAS," Grupo Argos said in a statement late on Sunday.

Colombia's stock exchange said it received complete documentation early on Monday.

The Colombian stock market suspended trading of Nutresa shares on Nov. 11 after the acquisition offer first became public. Trading will resume on Monday.

"Tomorrow the trading suspension for shares of Grupo Nutresa will be lifted without complete, opportune and sufficient information available about future plans for the business, putting the market, the issuer and the investors at risk," Grupo SURA said in its own document to the financial regulator on Sunday.

Grupo Gilinski said it expected the regulator and the stock exchange to publish the relevant information on Monday.

Nutresa operates around Latin America, as well as in the United States and Malaysia. It makes processed meat, cookies, chocolate, coffee, pasta and ice cream and has a line of restaurants and ice cream shops.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.