Major Newegg Shareholder Buys 222,222 More NEGG Shares

On July 16, 2025, Vladimir Galkin acquired 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce(NASDAQ:NEGG) through multiple transactions on July 16, 2025, totaling $6,397,772.10. Galkin, who has no position with the company, already owned in excess of 10% of Newegg prior to these purchases.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 222,222 Transaction value $6.4 million (as reported in SEC Form 4 filing on July 16, 2025) Post-transaction shares 2,777,777 Post-transaction value $82.1 million (as of July 16, 2025)

Key questions

How does this transaction compare in size and frequency to the insider's historical activity?

Vladimir Galkin's buy matches the 75th percentile of his historical trade size (222,222 shares), and follows an accelerating accumulation pattern with five buys in the last 30 days.

What is the insider's ownership post-transaction?

After this transaction, Vladimir Galkin holds 2,777,777 shares, representing an estimated 14.3% ownership as of July 18, 2025.

What is the significance of the timing given recent stock performance?

The transaction followed a 46.3% increase in share price over the past year, with shares priced at $28.79 during the trade and $29.55 on July 18, 2025.

What is the insider's transaction cadence and directionality in 2025?

Galkin has executed five transactions in 2025. In the past 12 months, 80% of his transactions were purchases with a total of 677,674 shares accumulated in 2025, indicating a clear accumulation trend.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $573.2 million Revenue (TTM) $1.24 billion Net income (TTM) ($43.33 million) One-year price change 46.3%

Company snapshot

Offers a broad range of electronics and technology products, including computers, components, peripherals, gaming hardware, consumer electronics, and office supplies.

Operates both B2C and B2B e-commerce platforms.

Targets both consumers and business customers, primarily in North America.

Newegg Commerce is an electronics-focused e-retailer with a diversified product portfolio and robust online marketplace model. The company leverages its established digital platforms to serve retail and business clients, offering a broad selection.

Foolish take

Insider transactions are often carefully planned and pre-approved affairs. As an independent investor with different filing requirements, Vladimir Galkin is taking a unique approach with his Newegg position.

The filing characterizes Galkin's recent trades as private transactions, which means perfectly ordinary orders placed on the public stock market. This makes sense, since Galkin has no official position with Newegg. However, he must file these trade reports because he owns more than 10% of its shares nowadays -- 14.3% to be precise.

The purchases were organized as four separate transactions at distinct but similar share prices. Galkin reports his holdings via a joint account that includes his wife, Angelica Galkin.

It's a refreshingly ordinary filing in many ways, displaying the kind of trades any investor might place. Except, of course, for their size. The Galkins invested $6.4 million in two days, building their Newegg stake to $82.08 million at Friday's closing price.

As a longtime Newegg shareholder myself, I'll admit that the stock has been hard to love in recent years. It skyrocketed 160% over the last month, driven by news of strong sales of high-end graphics cards and, of course, a few bullish insider trades. The transactions I'm examining in this report play a significant role in that boom.

But Newegg's stock is still down 98% from the record high it touched in 2021. Sales have been swooning for three years, and free cash flows are consistently negative.

The Galkin family's substantial Newegg investment may be an early sign of a business recovery, as the investor is wagering a significant amount of real money on the company right now. It could also signal an attempted buyout. And it could even mean nothing at all, since Galkin is a Newegg outsider with insider-type filing requirements.

On the other hand, Vladimir Galkin would be in significant trouble if he were trading on game-changing insider information. Furthermore, he is really just another independent investor with extremely deep pockets. So a slow, modest gain would be more likely than a booming surge.

Glossary

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives or major shareholders.

10% owner: A person or entity owning at least 10% of a company’s outstanding shares, often subject to special reporting rules.

Buy transaction: The purchase of company shares by an investor or insider, indicating acquisition rather than sale.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades in a company’s securities to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Post-transaction: The state of ownership or value after a specific trade or transaction has occurred.

YTD performance: Year-to-date performance; measures return or change from the start of the calendar year to the present date.

Accumulation pattern: A trend where an investor or insider is consistently increasing their holdings over time.

Ownership percentage: The proportion of a company’s total shares held by an individual or entity.

Transaction cadence: The frequency and timing of trades or transactions over a specific period.

Directionality: Indicates whether trades are primarily purchases (buying) or sales (selling).

B2C: Business-to-Consumer; sales of goods or services directly from businesses to individual customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



