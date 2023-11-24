News & Insights

Major New Jersey mall reopens after bomb threat - governor

November 24, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The American Dream Mall in New Jersey has reopened after briefly being evacuated while police investigated a bomb threat, state Governor Phil Murphy said in a post on the X social media network on Friday.

The mall is located at the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, home to the New York Giants and Jets National Football League teams.

"The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The New Jersey State Police has reopened the mall," Murphy said, less than an hour after telling people to leave.

He did not give more details. The police and the mall did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

