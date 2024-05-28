News & Insights

Major Merger Boosts U.S. Uranium Sector

May 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Premier American Uranium Inc (TSE:PUR) has released an update.

Shareholders of American Future Fuel have overwhelmingly approved an arrangement with Premier American Uranium, with a 99.997% vote in favor, signaling confidence in PUR’s strategic expansion of uranium assets across key U.S. states. The deal arrives at a pivotal moment, as new legislation banning Russian nuclear fuel imports promises to boost U.S. uranium production and prices. This partnership positions the combined entity at the vanguard of a resurgent U.S. nuclear sector, with sufficient funding to advance significant projects like Cebolleta.

