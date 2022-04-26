Major Japan utilities held 1.65 mln T of LNG at end of March, says ministry

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUKA OBAYASHI

Japan's major electric utilities held 1.65 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in their inventories at the end of March, compared to 2.41 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's major electric utilities held 1.65 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in their inventories at the end of March, compared to 2.41 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The inventory figure was below the five-year average for inventories in the same period, the ministry said, although stocks have risen since the end of March to reach 1.76 million tonnes as of April 17.

The data, based on a ministry survey, was disclosed at a meeting of an energy panel to discuss ways to ensure adequate supplies of power for this financial year among other issues.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters