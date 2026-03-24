A Major Investor Just Sold $7.8 Million in Harrow Stock -- Is This a Sell Signal?

Key Points

Opaleye Management Inc. disposed of 198,572 shares indirectly across two days, with a transaction value of roughly $7.8 million based on weighted average prices of $39.15 on March 3 and $39.67 on March 4.

Following the transactions, Opaleye Management Inc. retains an indirect position of approximately 3.68 million shares across both vehicles.

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Opaleye Management Inc, a 10% Owner of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW), reported the indirect sale of 198,572 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on March 3 and March 4, 2026, for a total value of approximately $7.8 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 198,572 Transaction value $7.8 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3.7 million Post-transaction value (indirect ownership) $125.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average prices ($39.15 on March 3; $39.67 on March 4); post-transaction value based on March 4, 2026 market close ($34.00).

Key questions

Was the transaction executed via direct or indirect ownership, and what entities were involved? All shares were disposed of indirectly through Opaleye, L.P. and a separately managed account, with Opaleye Management Inc. acting as investment manager and portfolio manager, respectively. No direct share transactions occurred.

All shares were disposed of indirectly through Opaleye, L.P. and a separately managed account, with Opaleye Management Inc. acting as investment manager and portfolio manager, respectively. No direct share transactions occurred. Does Opaleye Management Inc. retain a material position in Harrow following this transaction? Yes. Following the sale, Opaleye L.P. holds 3,622,000 shares and the managed account holds 59,428 shares, for a combined indirect position of approximately 3.68 million shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $272.3 million Net income (TTM) -$5.1 million 1-year price change* 19.7%

*1-year price change calculated as of March 23, 2026.

Company snapshot

Harrow is a leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of eye-care products for the North American market. Its portfolio of branded products includes VEVYE for dry eye disease, IHEEZO for ocular anesthesia, and TRIESENCE for ocular inflammation, as well as ImprimisRx, its ophthalmology-focused compounded medications division.

The company generates revenue through the sale of branded and specialty ophthalmic drugs and compounded pharmaceutical products. Primary customers include ophthalmologists, outpatient surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty healthcare providers. Harrow reported full-year 2025 revenue of $272.3 million -- a 36% increase over 2024 -- and guided 2026 revenue to a range of $350-$365 million.

What this transaction means for investors

On its face, a sale of nearly $8 million worth of stock sounds like a significant vote of no-confidence -- but the context here is more nuanced.

The timing is worth noting. Harrow reported Q4 2025 earnings on March 2 -- the day before Opaleye began selling. The company missed analyst EPS estimates by a wide margin, and the stock dropped sharply. Selling into that kind of post-earnings weakness looks more like opportunistic profit-taking after a strong prior run than a fundamental change in outlook.

More importantly, the sale needs to be weighed against what Opaleye still holds. The fund retains approximately 3.7 million shares across Opaleye L.P. and its managed account -- a position that, based on Harrow's diluted share count as of Q4 2025, still represents close to 10% of the company. That’s a substantial retained stake by any measure, and it is consistent with Opaleye's long-standing role as one of Harrow's most prominent institutional backers.

Opaleye Management is a Boston-based hedge fund focuses on small- and mid-cap healthcare companies. Funds like this sell for a wide variety of reasons -- portfolio rebalancing, redemption pressure, or simply locking in gains after a strong run. The 198,572 shares sold here represent roughly 5% of Opaleye's total pre-sale HROW position, which is a meaningful trim but far from an exit. Opaleye’s substantial remaining position suggests this is far more likely a tactical adjustment than a strategic retreat.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.