This Major Investor is Dumping Redwire Shares. Does the Aerospace and Defense Company Look Appealing at Recent Lows?

Key Points

Red Holdings, Llc Ae sold 2,862,305 shares indirectly over two days, for a transaction value of approximately $34.2 million based on a weighted average price of $11.95 per share.

This transaction represented 5.43% of Red Holdings, Llc Ae's indirect holdings in Redwire Corporation, reducing its indirect position to 49,898,395 shares and leaving direct holdings unchanged at zero.

The disposition was executed entirely through indirect ownership entities—primarily AE Red Holdings, LLC and Edge Autonomy Ultimate Holdings, LP—per footnote disclosures, with no shares traded from direct accounts.

The transaction size is considerably larger than the historical median sale (150,997 shares in recent periods), reflecting the progression toward a full exit as available capacity shrank to zero.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) reported a significant insider sale amid ongoing sector volatility. On Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, 2026, Red Holdings, a major shareholder, indirectly disposed of 2,862,305 shares of Redwire through open-market sales, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 2,862,305 Transaction value $34.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 49,898,395

Key questions

How significant is the size of this transaction relative to typical historical sales by this insider?

This sale of 2,862,305 shares is nearly 19 times larger than the recent median insider sale (150,997 shares), signaling a substantial acceleration in disposition activity as Red Holdings, Llc Ae approaches full divestment.

This sale of 2,862,305 shares is nearly 19 times larger than the recent median insider sale (150,997 shares), signaling a substantial acceleration in disposition activity as Red Holdings, Llc Ae approaches full divestment. What proportion of Red Holdings, Llc Ae's indirect stake was affected by this sale?

The transaction represented 5.43% of the insider's indirect holdings at the time, further reducing its remaining position to 49,898,395 shares—down from 52,760,700 before the trades.

The transaction represented 5.43% of the insider's indirect holdings at the time, further reducing its remaining position to 49,898,395 shares—down from 52,760,700 before the trades. Were any direct shares or derivative instruments involved in this transaction?

No direct shares or options were involved; all shares sold were held indirectly through AE Red Holdings, LLC and Edge Autonomy Ultimate Holdings, LP, with voting control ascribed to the entities detailed in footnotes.

No direct shares or options were involved; all shares sold were held indirectly through AE Red Holdings, LLC and Edge Autonomy Ultimate Holdings, LP, with voting control ascribed to the entities detailed in footnotes. What does this transaction indicate about remaining selling capacity and insider intent?

With direct holdings at zero and indirect holdings now depleted to their lowest level, the scale of this sale reflects exhaustion of available selling capacity rather than voluntary moderation, consistent with the final stage of a staged exit.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $296.15 million Net income (TTM) -$268.03 million 1-year price change -54.52%

Company snapshot

Develops and manufactures mission-critical space infrastructure solutions, including antennas, advanced sensors, solar arrays, payload adapters, and proprietary digital engineering software.

Generates revenue through product sales, technology licensing, and cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings supporting space missions and digital engineering.

Serves national security, civil, and commercial space markets globally, with customers spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Redwire Corporation operates at scale in the aerospace and defense industry, focusing on advanced space infrastructure and digital engineering solutions. The company leverages proprietary technology and integrated manufacturing capabilities to support complex space missions. Its diversified offerings and international presence position it as a key partner for government and commercial space initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

Aerospace and defense focused private equity investor AE Industrial Holdings founded Redwire in June 2020 through a combination of acquired companies. Now, more than five years later, Red Holdings, which is associated with AE Industrial, continues to dump Redwire shares. As of its most recent filing on Feb. 11, Red Holdings owned 45 million shares, down substantially from 85.5 million shares at the start of 2026.

Redwire began life as a pure-play aerospace company, but has recently pivoted to include defense operations, notably with its acquisition of military drones company Edge Autonomy for $925 million in 2025. And its stock has recently risen and fallen in conjunction with news about its promise as a defense player. In January, shares spiked 29% in one day after the company was included in an up to $151 billion Defense Department contract to support President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome project. But sentiment cooled more recently when Redware was passed over for the Pentagon’s $1.1 billion Drone Dominance program.

Since June 2020, Redwire stock has returned just 4.5%, while the S&P 500 has delivered total returns of 97.9%. But Redwire’s stock has also been extremely volatile, currently sitting 57% off its all-time high, which it reached about a year ago. The company recently announced the resignations of two members of its board of directors and will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 25.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.