Major Indexes Suffer Daily, Weekly Losses

After a long week of economic data and market volatility, all three major indexes settled lower for the day and week. Wall Street eyed the last of the "Big Five" earnings reports from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN), and lower-than-expected payroll numbers were released for July. Meanwhile, the market's "fear gauge," or the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its highest close since May 31.

Stocks stumbled into August after a stellar July.

iPhone sales dinged Apple stock's performance.

dinged Apple stock's performance. Plus, a red-hot gambling stock; AMZN dominates earnings; and YELP's latest surge.

5 Things to Know Today

Florida State University is utilizing support from J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) as it looks for equity investors. (CNBC) Why Carl Icahn’s billion-dollar net worth has dropped significantly in 2023. (Bloomberg) Which gambling stock ran red-hot in the options pits. Behind the Amazon.com stock earnings blowout. Yelp stock surges on bull note.

Oil Snags 6th Straight Weekly Gain

Today marked an impressive sixth consecutive weekly win for crude, as Russia and Saudi Arabia continue eyeing supply cuts. September-dated crude added $1.27, or 1.6%, to settle at $82.82 per barrel on the day, and 2.8% higher for the week.

Gold halted its slew of losses with a fresh daily win following today's release of July jobs data. December-dated gold tacked on $7.30, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,976.10 an ounce for the session, but fell 1.2% for the week.

