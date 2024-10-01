News & Insights

Major Indexes Slide to Start October

October 01, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

October 01, 2024

Stocks finished the first day of October in the red, with the Dow and Nasdaq each shedding triple digits as Big Tech suffered steep losses. The major indexes are brushing off yesterday's record highs for the Dow and S&P 500, as well as quarterly and monthly wins across the board. Tensions in the Middle East weighed on Wall Street, with crude prices jumping in response to Iran's missile attack against Israel.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. The port workers strike could have a large economic impact on inflation, prices, and available goods depending on how long it lasts. (CNBC)
  2. Vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance will go head-to-head in the only V.P. debate before the election, tonight at 9 p.m. E.T. (Reuters)
  3. Google parent lands fresh bull note.
  4. 2 faltering software stocks to watch.
  5. Keep an eye on these 3 meme stocks.

Oil Prices Surge After Iran Missile Attack

Oil prices closed at their highest level in a week after Iran struck Israel with missiles. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.66, or 2.4%, to settle at $69.83 per barrel for the day. 

Gold prices rose as well, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical conflict. Gold for December delivery was last seen trading at 0.9% higher at $2,690.30.

