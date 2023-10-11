Major Indexes Secure Four-Day Win Streaks

Wall Street finished a choppy session strong today. Despite a nearly triple-digit deficit at its session lows, the Dow finished modestly higher for a fourth-straight day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq secured four-day win streaks as well, the latter's fourth win in the last five trading days.

Trading was volatile today as U.S. consumer inflation figures came in below estimates, while all eyes are on tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) report for September. Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped towards the end of the session after bond dealers' buying at today's auction was lower than usual.

Gold Futures Snag 4th-Straight Win

Oil futures fell even further today as traders continued to monitor the Israel-Gaza war . Crude for November delivery lost $2.48, or 2.9%, to settle at $83.49 per barrel.

For a fourth consecutive session, bullion prices moved higher. December-dated gold added $12 to settle at $1,887.30 an ounce.

