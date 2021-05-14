Major Indexes Log Weekly Losses Despite Strong Finish

The major benchmarks extended their gains on Friday to close out the session with solid wins, though for the week all three registered substantial losses. The Dow added more than 360 points, with tech stocks and reopening plays leading the way higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered strong gains as well, though the latter stands out as this week's underperformer, logging its biggest one-week drop in over two months. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- Wall Street's fear gauge -- fell for the day, but still managed to score its best week since late February.

In other news, advance retail sales data showed consumer purchases slowed down in April. A generally upbeat earnings season seemed to overshadow the disappointing data, though, as investors bought the dip on stocks in hopes that the bull market could run further still.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Disney stock plummeted after the company reported a revenue miss.

plummeted after the company reported a revenue miss. Reaffirmed financial statements helped prop up this energy name .

. Plus, ABNB earnings failed to impress; General Electric stock popped on reinstated analyst coverage; and more on VIX's rollercoaster week.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,382.13) rose 360.7 points, or 1.1% for the day, and fell 1.1% for the week. Goldman Sachs (GS) led the Dow components with a 2.8% rise, while Walt Disney (DIS) paced the laggards, falling 2.6%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,173.85) added 61.4 points, or 1.5% for the day, and dropped 1.4% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,429.98) jumped 305 points, or 2.3% for the day, and lost 2.3% on the week.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 18.81) lost 4.3 points, or 18.7% for the day, but added 12.7% for the week.

San Francisco tech companies are recording billions of dollars in real estate impairments, after the pandemic took a devastating toll on the Bay Area office market. (CNBC) Dogecoin skyrocketed after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he is working with developers to improve the cryptocurrency's transaction efficiency. (MarkteWatch) Airbnb stock got slammed with bear notes despite its quarterly beat. Reinstated Citigroup coverage gave General Electric stock a boost. The latest Schaeffer's Market Mashup dives into the VIX's rollercoaster week.

Gold Prices Notch Second-Straight Weekly Win

Oil prices were higher on Friday, after Colonial Pipeline reopened its 5,500-mile pipeline, which supplies 45% of the gas the U.S. East Coast needs. Prior to that, a ransomware attack that resulted in shutdowns also triggered bouts of panic-buying and gas station closures across the Southeast. In response, June-dated crude rose $1.55, or 2.4%, to settle at $65.37 per barrel for the day. For the week, the commodity registered a 0.7% gain.

Meanwhile, gold prices registered their second-consecutive weekly win, after closing at their highest level since February. Boosting the yellow metal was dismal U.S. retail sales growth data for April, which eased fears of a shift in economic policy. In turn, June-dated gold added $14.10, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,838.10 an ounce for the day. For the week, prices were 0.4% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.