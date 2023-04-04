Major Indexes Log String of Losses; VIX Snaps Losing Streak

The major index logged a string of losses for Tuesday's session, lower on news that job openings data fell for the first time in two years, to just below 10 million. As investors digest the suggestion of a slowing economy just one day off of oil's big post-cut pricing surge, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), snapped its seven-day losing streak.

5 Things to Know Today

General Motors (GM) will see around $1 billion in annual savings due to the approximately 5,000 severance offers employees have taken, as the company continues its expense cut efforts. (MarketWatch) More than $2 million was invested in Black female-owned companies and non-profits by Goldman Sachs (GS), as part of the banking name's wider efforts to realign capital via its One Million Black Women program. (CNBC) Options bulls blasted Etsy stock after analyst note. Bullish trendline set to boost Skyworks stock. Headwinds put pressure on this major airliner.

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold Logs Another Notable Gain

Following yesterday's OPEC+ surge, oil futures eked out a modest win in Tuesday's trading. For the session, May-dated crude rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to close at $80.71 per barrel -- their highest level since Jan. 26.

Gold enjoyed a sizable jump this afternoon, as commodity investors digested jobs data out of the U.S. June-dated gold added $37.80 or 1.9%, to settle at $2,038.20.

