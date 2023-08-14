Major Indexes Eke Out Gains Within Minutes of Closing Bell

Today all three indexes managed to close higher -- some turning black within minutes of 'last call.' The Dow and S&P 500 eked out modest gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq enjoyed a triple-digit pop. Price drops to Tesla's (TSLA) China Model Y unit and focus on upcoming consumer data had stocks struggling for direction most of the day.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold, Oil Post a Losing Session

After a 7th consecutive weekly win, crude prices inched lower on supply concerns. September-dated oil shed 68 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $82.51 per barrel.

A strengthening dollar pushed gold lower for another session. December-dated gold lost $2.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,944 an ounce.

