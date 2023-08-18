News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Major Indexes Close Muted After Lackluster Week

August 18, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

After wavering on both sides of the aisle today, the Dow closed with a slim 25-point gain this afternoon. It was a losing week for all three indexes, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logging a third-straight weekly drop, as several bouts of domestic and international economic data markers drove investor sentiment lower. A few last-minute earnings trickled in as well, but the blue-chip index still clocked its worst week since March.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 stocks dragged on sector headwinds.
  • August slump slams broader market.
  • Plus, chip sector crossroads; motorcycle giant bags big win; and cyber stock has options traders buzzing.

Closing Indexes Summary Aug 18

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Aug 18

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Walt Disney (DIS) is seeking damages for a breach of development contracts that are crucial in its lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (CNBC)
  2. SoftBank Group could hold a 90% stake in Arm Ltd., after buying the 25% it did not already own after its roughly $64 billion acquisition of the latter's Vision Fund unit.  (Reuters)
  3. Semiconductors approach critical crossroads.
  4. Unpacking how HOG bears cashed in a major win.
  5. Cybersecurity stock popular in the options pits.

Corporate Earnings Aug 18

Unusual Options Activity Aug 18

Oil Snaps Weekly Win Streak

Crude prices snapped a seven-week win streak today, settling 2.3% lower for the time period. However, for the day, a lift in bond yields and the greenback managed to send September-dated oil up 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.25 per barrel.

On the flip side, gold sliced its nine days of losses with an overdue gain, as the aforementioned Treasury yields continue to climb. December-dated gold added $1.30, or roughly 0.1%, to settle at $1,916.50 an ounce for the session, but fell 1.6% for the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.