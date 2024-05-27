News & Insights

Stocks

Major Holdings Ltd Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Major Holdings Ltd. (HK:1389) has released an update.

Major Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 14, 2024, to discuss and approve the audited annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, and to consider the declaration of a final dividend. The announcement was made by Chairman Cheung Chun To, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:1389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.