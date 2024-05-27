Major Holdings Ltd Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Major Holdings Ltd. (HK:1389) has released an update.

Major Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 14, 2024, to discuss and approve the audited annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, and to consider the declaration of a final dividend. The announcement was made by Chairman Cheung Chun To, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

