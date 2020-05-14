Major Gulf stocks fall as OPEC cuts oil demand forecast

May 14 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets retreated in early trade on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) slashed its forecast again for global oil demand this year.

OPEC now expects global demand to contract by 9.07 million barrels per day, or 9.1%, in 2020, it said in a monthly report on Wednesday. Last month, OPEC expected a contraction of 6.85 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2% in choppy trading. Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE slipped 3.7%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was down 1%.

The oil giant Saudi Aramco 222.SE was trading 0.3% down at 31.25 riyals.

However, the index's fall was cushioned by gains at Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, which was up 0.6%. On Wednesday, Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 2.38 billion riyals ($633.82 million) in the first quarter, down from 2.57 billion riyals a year earlier. However, the net profit was higher than the previous quarter.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was down 0.7%, driven down by a further 1.4% decrease in First Abu Dhabi FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' largest lender on Wednesday fell nearly 4% after saying that it has a $73.2 million exposure to agri-trader Phoenix Commodities and related entities, which entered liquidation after amassing more than $400 million in potential trading losses.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI fell 0.9%, hurt by a 1.6% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.9% ease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates said the country would review the structure and size of its government as part of its strategy for dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Qatari index .QSI edged down 0.2%, as Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat)QGTS.QA fell 2.6% and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA was down 1.6%.

($1 = 3.7550 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

