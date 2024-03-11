Major fire under way at ExxonMobil French refinery, union source says

Adds detail

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - A major fire broke outon Monday afternoon at the Esso-ExxonMobil <XOM.N> refinery of Port-Jerome-sur-Seine, located in Normandy, France on the banks of the river Seine, a union reprentative at the refinery told Reuters.

"Yes, (there is) a very big fire on the refinery, a provisional toll is five people slightly injured," the union representative said.

The local emergency warning agency said on its X account that emergency teams are on the ground and that sirens are being heard and smoke seen.

Spokespeople for ExxonMobil in France did not immediately responded to several requests for comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by GV De Clercq)

