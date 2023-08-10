News & Insights

Major fire ongoing in four grain silos in France's La Rochelle

August 10, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A major fire was under way in four grain silos in La Rochelle, France, on Thursday, local authorities said.

Seventy fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way. La Rochelle is one of France's largest grain export terminals.

