Major fire ongoing in four grain silos in France's La Rochelle

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A major fire was under way in four grain silos in La Rochelle, France, on Thursday, local authorities said.

Seventy fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way. La Rochelle is one of France's largest grain export terminals.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Writing by Geert de Clercq, editing by Ingrid Melander)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.