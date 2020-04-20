Major European Markets Recover From Mid-session Setback, End On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks shrugged off a mid-session setback and ended modestly higher on Monday thanks to some spirited buying in the final hour.

The mood was cautious right through the session as investors continued to track reports about the coronavirus pandemic and looked ahead to crucial economic data and corporate earnings reports. A sharp plunge in crude oil prices sent the market down sharply in early afternoon trades.

Front-month WTI crude futures which expire today plummeted to $4.04 a barrel, losing about 80%. WTI Crude futures for June are lower by 2.7% at $22.40 a barrel now.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.67%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.45%, Germany's DAX rose 0.47% and France's CAC 40 climbed up 0.65%, while Switzerland's SMI surged up 1.79%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended weak, while Italy ended flat.

In the German market, Fresenius Medical Care gained 3.3%, Merck moved up nearly 2.5% and Munich ended 2.1% up.

Deutsche Telekom, HeidelbergCement, Adidas, Allianz and Wirecard also closed on a firm note.

On the other hand, E.ON lost around 3.5%, Thyssenkrupp, Continental and Daimler declined 2 to 2.5%, BMW ended 1.6% down and Deutsche Bank closed lower by about 1.5%.

In France, Vivendi gained more than 3.5%, Schneider Electric, L'Oreal and Sodexo gained 2.6 to 2.7%, and Sanofi gained 2.7%. Renault, Hermes International, Capgemini and Kering also ended notably higher.

Among the losers, Veolia declined more than 5% and Accor ended nearly 4% down. Unibail Rodamco, Valeo, Vinci and Airbus lost 2 to 3.3%, while Michelin and STMicroElectronics both ended nearly 2% down.

In the U.K. market, Rentokil Initial and Unilever moved up 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Reckitt-Benckiser Group, Ashead Group, Next and Auto Trader Group gained 3 to 3.4%.

On the other hand, Meggitt, Hiscox, Barratt Developments, Easyjet, IAG, J Sainsbury and TUI lost 3 to 6%.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus infections rose to more than 2.4 million worldwide with 166,235 deaths.

In economic news, the euro area trade surplus increased in February as exports increased from January amid a fall in imports, first estimate from Eurostat showed.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25.8 billion in February from EUR 18.2 billion in January.

The euro area current account surplus rose to EUR 40 billion in February from EUR 32 billion in January, the European Central Bank reported.

Germany's producer prices declined for the second straight month in March, data from Destatis showed. The producer price index declined 0.8% year-on-year in March, following a 0.1% decrease in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.

UK house prices decreased 0.2% to GBP 311,950 in April amid coronavirus lockdown, property website Rightmove reportedly said Monday.

The website said it was impossible to provide meaningful statistics on prices due to the lockdown. There had been an 'abrupt turnaround' from the best start to a year, Rightmove noted.

