Major European Markets End Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The major European markets closed slightly weak on Tuesday as investors remained reluctant to build up positions amid lingering fears about a recession.

Mild optimism about U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two nations will resume negotiations in a couple of weeks aided sentiment.

Investors also digested some key economic data from the euro area and the U.S.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.01%. France's CAC 40 ended down 0.04%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX declined 0.47% and 0.29%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.06%.

Other markets in Europe turned in a mixed performance. Belgium, Finland, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Sweden closed weak.

Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine ended higher, while Austria, Iceland, Italy and Netherlands ended flat.

In Germany, BASF, Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank lost more than 2%. Daimler, Siemens, Heidelberg Cement and RWE also ended notably lower.

On the other hand, Wirecard and Lufthansa gained 2.6% and 2%, respectively. MTU Aero and Vonovia both ended higher by about 1.1%.

French stocks Total, ArcelorMittal, Carrefour, Societe Generale, Renault, Credit Agricole and Publicis Groupe declined 1.2 to 2%, while Atos, Sanofi, Engie, L'Oreal, Veolia Entertainment, Vinci and Louis Vuitton gained 1 to 2%.

In London, Imperial Brands, Burberry Group, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, BAE Systems, Croda International, Antofagasta and Anglo American shed 2 to 4%. Barclays, Lloyds Banking, BP, British American Tobacco and Standard Chartered also ended notably lower.

Shares of Tui ended stronger by about 6.5%, extending gains from previous session. IAG advanced 1.4% and EasyJet gained 1.85%.

Hikma Pharma, Ocado, Carnival and Smith & Nephew also closed with strong gains.

The U.K.'s highest court Tuesday ruled that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament for five weeks until October 14 was unlawful. The Supreme Court also determined that the prorogation of parliament was null and void and said the speakers of both parliamentary houses must now decide what to do next.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow reportedly said after the judgement that lawmakers would return to parliament on Wednesday.

In economic news from Europe, Germany's business confidence strengthened slightly in September on a better assessment of the current situation, while expectations for coming months worsened again, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Tuesday.

The ifo business confidence index climbed to 94.6 from 94.3 in August. Economists had forecast a score of 94.5.

The current situation index rose to 98.5 from 97.4 in the previous month. That was in contrast to expectations for a decline to 97. The expectations measure fell to 90.8 from 91.3, defying expectations for an improvement to 92.

France's manufacturing sentiment weakened in September, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

The manufacturing confidence index fell slightly to 102 from revised 103 in August. The score came in line with expectations.

The UK budget deficit narrowed in August, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed. Public sector net borrowing excluding banks was GBP 6.4 billion, compared to a GBP 6.9 billion deficit seen in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed UK manufacturing orders declined in September and output was broadly flat but production is forecast to contract in coming quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.