Major European Markets End Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after investors largely stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The central bank's accompanying statement is expected to provide an outlook into the bank's stance with regard to interest rate cuts for the current year and the next.

Markets were also tracking the developments on the geopolitical front and news about U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.02%. Germany's DAX ended up 0.14% and France's CAC 40 added 0.09%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.09%. Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.05%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Portugal and Russia declined.

Iceland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine close on the positive side.

Shares of Finnish manufacturing company Wartsila declined more than 12% after the company issued a profit warning, saying its comparable operating profit for 2019 would be about $111 million lower than a year earlier.

Richemont shares declined sharply following a rating downgrade of the stock by UBS. Swatch Group shares also shed significant ground.

British stocks Burberry Group and 3i Group shed 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Halma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, ITV and Astrazeneca Pharma closed higher.

In Germany, Wirecard gained about 3.5%. Covestro, RWE and Vonovia also closed with strong gains, while Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Post declined 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

STMicroElectronics, Engie, Publicis Groupe, Veolia Environment and Orange were among the notable gainers in France's CAC 40 index. Atos declined 4.8%, while Technip and Capgemini, both ended lower by about 1.6%.

In Brexit-related news, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly said that Britain was on track for a damaging no-deal Brexit. Juncker said Westminster's ideas to replace the contentious backstop policy were falling short just six weeks before the U.K. is set to leave the bloc.

In economic news from the euro area, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation held stable in August at its lowest level in nearly three years. Headline inflation was 1% in August, the same as in July. The rate was the lowest since November 2016.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed U.K. consumer price inflation eased to a 32-month low in August as computer games and clothing turned cheaper.

Consumer price inflation eased to 1.7% from 2.1% in July. The rate was forecast to ease moderately to 1.9%.

According to a report from European car industry association ACEA, Europe's passenger car registrations declined in August on high base effect. Passenger car registrations contracted 8.4% year-on-year, reversing a 1.4% rise in July.

