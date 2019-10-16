Major European Markets Close Weak On Trade, Brexit Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - The major European markets ended weak on Wednesday after a lackluster session as investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to the outcome of Brexit talks and amid uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal.

In Brexit news, reports in British media cited EU diplomats as claiming talks had stalled over a future trade deal and fair competition clauses.

The report said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has confirmed that disagreements surrounding Northern Ireland's relationship with the bloc has not been resolved as yet.

Meanwhile, it is reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would attend the EU summit next week to try and secure a deal.

On the U.S.-China trade front, a report in Wall Street Journal noted questions remain about how much U.S. agricultural products China intends to buy and the time frame for the purchases, while a Bloomberg report said China wants tariffs rolled back before it moves forward.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.61% and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.09%, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.32%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.16% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended on a positive note.

Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and Turkey closed weak, while Finland, Greece, Iceland, Poland and Portugal ended flat.

Automobile stocks had a fairly good session after data showed passenger car sales in Europe rebounded in September, with registrations rising 14.5% year-on-year, in contrast to an 8.4% decrease in August.

However, the strong growth was driven by a low base comparison as registrations logged a sharp decline in September 2018.

In the U.K. market, Hiscox and NMC Health declined more than 5% and 4%, respectively. Informa, St. James Place, Coca Cola HBC, WPP, Burberry Group and Hargreaves Lansdown lost 2 to 3%. Rio Tinto, Intertek and Persimmon also declined sharply.

On the other hands, United Utilities, Micro Focus, Severn Trent, RBS and Marks & Spencer gained 1.5 to 3%.

Despite weak results, ASOS shares soared more than 28% as investors felt relieved that the company did not come out with another profit warning.

In Germany, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW gained 1 to 3%. Fresenius, MTU Aero, Lufthansa, BASF, Continental and SAP also posted strong gains, while Infineon and Adidas declined sharply.

In the French market, Atos shares gained nearly 4%. Credit Agricole, Peugeot, Renault and Accor ended higher by 1 to 2%.

In economic releases, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation eased more than initially estimated in September, slowing to 0.8%, from 1% in August. Price growth was initially estimated at 0.9%.

This was the lowest inflation since November 2016, when the rate of price growth was 0.6%.

Another data from Eurostat showed the euro area trade surplus increased in August on falling imports. The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 20.3 billion in August from EUR 17.5 billion in July.

A report from the Office for National Statistics said U.K. consumer price inflation held steady in September while factory gate price inflation was the weakest in three years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.