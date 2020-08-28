Major European Markets Close Lower On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - The major European markets ended weak on Friday, weighed down by concerns about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases in Spain, France and Italy, and weak economic data out of Germany and France.

Concerns over the health of Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe and news about his resignation contributed as well to the negative sentiment in European markets.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday that interest rates will remain low for a reasonably longer period helped lift stocks in the European banking space.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.52%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.61%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.48% and France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.26%, while Switzerland's SMI tumbled 0.74%.

Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland and Spain closed higher.

In the U.K. market, Rolls-Royce Holdings, WPP, Ds Smith, Standard Life, Kingfisher, Pearson, Unilever, Bunzi and Polymetal International lost 2 to 3.1%. Vodafone, TUI and CRH also ended notably lower.

On the other hand, Centrica surged up 5.6%, Carnival and Whitbread both gained more than 3.5%, and Prudential ended nearly 2% up.

In France, Technip declined 2.4%. Sanofi, AXA, LVMH and STMicroelectronics lost 1 to 1.3%, while BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal and Accor gained 2.4 to 3.6%.

In the German market, Wirecard shares plummeted 15.2%. Deutsche Post, Fresenius Medical Care, Bayer, Thyssenkrupp, Covestro and Henkel ended lower by 1.5 to 3.2%. Munich RE ended stronger by about 1.8%.

In economic news, a survey showed that German consumer confidence is set to weaken in September following three months of improvement as income expectations deteriorated.

Market researcher GfK said its forward-looking consumer confidence index for September dropped to -1.8 from -0.2 in August, which was revised from -0.3. Economists had expected a positive reading of 1.2.

Germany's import prices declined 4.6% in July, after falling 5.1% a month earlier, data from Destatis revealed. Economists had expected a 4.7 percent fall.

French household consumption rose 0.5% in July from the previous month, slowing from a surge of 10.3% in June, the INSEE stats agency said in a second release.

French GDP sank 13.8% in the second quarter after already contracting 5.9% in the previous three months, the INSEE said, confirming an initial reading.

France's consumer price inflation eased in August, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

Consumer prices in France rose 0.2% yearly in August, slower than 0.8% rise seen in July. Meanwhile, food inflation slowed to 0.8% from 1.1%.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 0.2% from 0.9% in July. On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1% after a 0.4% increase in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices fell 2.6% annually in July, following a 2.7% decline in June.

New data revealed British business confidence improved for the third consecutive month, but remained far below the long-term historical average.

Overall business confidence was up eight percentage points to -14%, according to the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer.

On the positive side, Eurozone's economic sentiment indicator rose to 87.7 in August from 82.4 in July, confirming the gradual rebound from May.

