Major European Markets Close Lower After Recent Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - European stocks staged a strong recovery in the final hour of trade on Wednesday, but still ended the session on a weak note, amid slightly fading optimism about the coronavirus infections seeing a marked decline anytime soon.

The rally on Wall Street triggered a recovery in some of the major markets in Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.02%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.47%, Germany's DAX eased 0.23% and Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.86%, while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1%.

Other markets in Europe saw a mixed close. Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Russia and Turkey moved higher, while Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine closed weak. Portugal ended flat.

In economic news, France's economy collapsed in the first quarter as the sharpest pace since the World War II as the spread of the coronavirus, and the consequent lockdown hurt economic activity, Bank of France said.

Gross domestic product shrunk 6% in the first quarter of this year, the bank estimated. That is the worst performance since 1945.

The French economy had shrunk 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Another contraction in the first quarter would push the economy into a technical recession. The bank had forecast 0.1% growth for the first quarter in February.

Switzerland's economy could see a double-digit contraction this year due to the containment measures adopted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said. An extended lockdown in the country's main trading partners such as Germany could lead to GDP shrinkage of as much as 10.4% this year, under a negative scenario, the government said.

In March, the government agency SECO had forecast 1.5% contraction this year and 3.3% growth next year.

According to the spring report prepared by five leading think-tanks, Germany's gross domestic product will fall 1.9% in the first quarter of 2020 and 9.8% in the second quarter due to the lockdown.

The 9.8% decrease would be the strongest fall ever seen since the records began in 1970 and more than twice as large as during the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009.

In the German market, Siemens declined by about 3.4%. Deutsche Post lost nearly 3% after the company suspended its earnings guidance for 2020, citing the global spread of the pandemic and the manifestation of negative effects at least for the current business year.

Deutsche Bank, Bayer and Merck lost 1.3 to 3%, while Infineon rose more than 6% and Adidas gained about 3.5%. SAP, Volkswagen, RWE and Wirecard also closed on a firm note.

In France, Sodexo shed nearly 3%. Danone, Sanofi, Peugeot and Thales declined 2 to 2.5%.

Among the gainers, Dassault Systemes climbed up 5.4%. Airbus Group, Worldline and Safran gained 4 to 5%, while Vinci, Hermes International and STMicroElectronics moved up 3 to 3.3%.

In the U.K. market, Whitbread gained more than 9% and ITV shares surged up 7.2%. Hargreaves Lansdown, Aveva Group and Evraz gained 5 to 5.3%.

On the other hand, Fresnillo, RSA Insurance, Aviva, Vodafone Group and Sainsbury J lost 4 to 5.5%. RSA Insurance Group and Aviva have stated that they will not be paying shareholders their dividends, due to the virus outbreak.

Swiss stock Givaudan declined despite the company reporting higher sales in the first quarter.

Roche Group shares shed about 1.1%. The drug maker announced that the USFDA has extended the review time for risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.