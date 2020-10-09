Major European Markets Close Higher On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher on Friday as the mood remained largely positive with investors focusing on U.S. stimulus talks.

Expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank after the central bank signaled readiness to slash interest rates and changing the conditions of targeted longer-term refinancing operations to support the economy contributed as well to the European markets' uptick.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak today announced that Job Support Scheme will expand for another six months from November 1st. The government will cover two-thirds of each employee's salary, up to a maximum of £2,100 a month, at companies that are forced to close temporarily due to the pandemic. The scheme will also increase cash grants available businesses hit by lockdown.

The mood, however, remained cautious almost right through the session as several European countries reported their highest level of daily new coronavirus infections.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting today to consider declaring a state of emergency for Madrid and its surrounding region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.55%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.65%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.71% and Germany's DAX edged up 0.07%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.48% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands and Turkey closed higher.

Austria and Ireland edged up marginally. Czech Republic, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain closed on a weak note. Sweden ended flat.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings soared 12%, extending recent big gains. Compass Group, Pearson, Anglo American, British Land Company, Fresnillo, Ds Smith, Land Securities and Glencore gained 2.5 to 4%.

EasyJet, Ocado Group and IAG lost 3 to 4%. Centrica, Persimmon, Ashtead Group and HSBC Holdings also ended notably lower.

In France, Orange gained more than 3% lifted by an announcement from the company that it has chosen Nokia to renew its existing mobile network and deploy 5G. STMicroElectronics, Technip, Unibail Rodamco, Teleperformance, Carrefour and Publicis Groupe also rose sharply.

On the other hand, Renault slipped more than 3% and Peugeot declined by about 1.75%. ArcelorMittal, Vinci, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas also closed weak.

In the German market, Infineon Technologies climbed nearly 3%. Adidas, Henkel and Beiersdorf also closed on positive note, while BASF, Wirecard, Thyssenkrupp, Lufthansa, HeidelbergCement, BMW, Daimler and Deutsche Bank lost 1 to 4%.

In economic news, France's industrial production slowed more than expected in August, led by manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

Total industrial output grew 1.3% from July, when it increased 3.8%. Economists were looking for a 1.7% gain.

The U.K. economy grew at a moderate pace in August as lockdown measures continued to ease, the Office for National Statistics said. Gross domestic product climbed 2.1% sequentially, slower than the 6.4% expansion seen in July. This was the fourth consecutive monthly increase following a record fall of 19.5% in April.

