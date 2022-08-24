Major European Markets Close Higher

(RTTNews) - The major European markets closed higher on Wednesday even as the mood remained cautious after comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reiterated the U.S. central bank's commitment to bringing inflation under control through tighter monetary policy.

Investors also looked ahead to the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, and the minutes of the ECB's last policy meeting.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.16%. Germany's DAX advanced 0.2% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.39%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.22%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.73%.

Other markets in Europe ended on a mixed note. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and Norway ended higher.

Czech Republic, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkiye closed weak, while Finland, Greece and Sweden ended flat.

In Germany, Sartorius, Puma, Qiagen, Adidas, Siemens, Siemens Healthineers, Symrise, Deutsche Boerse, RWE and Merck gained 1 to 3%.

HeidelbergCement and E.ON both shed more than 2.5%. Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Daimler and HelloFresh lost 1 to 1.7%.

In Paris, Hermes International, Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal and Essilor gained 1.7 to 2.3%. Faurecia, Pernod Ricard, Schneider Electric and Danone also ended notably higher.

Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, Orange and Veolia closed weak.

In the UK market, Aveva Group soared nearly 27% after French industrial conglomerate Schneider said it is considering buying out minority shareholders in Aveva.

Carnival gained about 4%. Bunzl, Melrose Industries, Scottish Mortgage, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Coca-Cola, Informa and IAG gained 1.4 to 3%.

Polymetal International, Centrica, Prudential, Land Securities, Sainsbury J, Tesco, Persimmon, Rio Tinto and BT Group ended lower by 2 to 3%.

