Major European Markets Close On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a firm note on Thursday, with several markets climbing to multi-month highs, as optimism over monetary easing by the Federal Reserve in the coming months, hopes around artificial intelligence, helped outweigh concerns about a partial U.S. government shutdown.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.78%. Germany's DAX gained 1.28% and France's CAC 40 ended 1.14% up, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07%. Switzerland's SMI settled with a gain of 0.54%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland and Sweden ended higher.

Norway, Russia, Spain and Turkiye closed weak, while Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland and Portugal ended flat.

In the UK market, Tesco rallied 5.3% after raising its full-year profit forecast. 3i Group surged 4.7%.

Rentokil Initial, Croda International, ICG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Spirax Group, IAG, Burberry Group, Babcock International, Polar Capital Technology Trust, DCC, Pershing Square Holdings, Whitbread, Smiths Group, Weir Group and Associated British Foods gained 1.5 to 2.7%.

Experian tumbled 4.2% after US analytics software firm Fair Isaac announced a new program that could reduce US lenders' reliance on credit agencies. Analysts at Jefferies warned the move could cut credit bureaus' ability to profit from reselling scores, and cause 10-15% dent in earnings.

BT Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, WPP, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Prudential lost 2 to 3%. Standard Chartered, GSK, Airtel Africa, Vodafone Group, British American Tobacco and BP also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Siemens, Siemens Energy and Zalando gained 3.4 to 4.3%. Beiersdorf, Infineon, Daimler Truck Holding, SAP, Deutsche Boerse, Rheinmetall, Mercedes-Benz, Brenntag, BMW, Continental and Siemens Healthineers climbed 1.3 to 2.4%.

Merck, Bayer and MTU Aero Engines lost about 2.2%, 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

In the French market, Stellantis jumped nearly 8% after stronger than expected U.S. sales figures helped ease concerns that tariffs might dent demand. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley said the carmaker is showing a long-awaited turnaround in market share, with U.S. sales momentum strengthening in September.

LVMH, Thales, Dassault Systemes, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Renault, STMicroElectronics, L'Oreal and Vivendi gained 2 to 4%.

BASF moved up after the chemicals maker confirmed its 2028 financial targets. Bouygues, Legrand, Safran, Carrefour, Airbus, Edenred, Accor, Essilor, Kering and Michelin also closed notably higher.

Worldline shares gained 7.3% despite coming off earlier high. The global payment services provider has entered into a strategic partnership with YeePay, a Chinese payment provider in the airline and travel sector.

Orange, TotalEnergies and BNP Paribas closed weak. Credit Agricole settled modestly lower.

In economic news, data from Eurostat showed the Euro Area seasonably adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 6.3% in August, from an all-time low of 6.2% in July.

