Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center said.
