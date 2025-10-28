Major Drilling Group International (TSX:MDI) Price Target Increased by 12.73% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Major Drilling Group International (TSX:MDI) has been revised to $15.81 / share. This is an increase of 12.73% from the prior estimate of $14.02 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from the latest reported closing price of $12.63 / share.

Major Drilling Group International Maintains 0.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Major Drilling Group International. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDI is 0.40%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 11,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Focus Trust holds 1,680K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 1,497K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,000K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 856K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDI by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 811K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 42.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDI by 28.12% over the last quarter.

