Major Decision: RICHARD HUME Exercises Options, Realizing $3.03M At TD Synnex

On June 30, it was revealed in an SEC filing that RICHARD HUME, Director at TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: HUME, Director at TD Synnex, exercised stock options for 63,310 shares of SNX stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The exercise price of the options was $87.82 per share.

TD Synnex shares are trading down 0.0% at $135.7 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $135.7, this makes HUME's 63,310 shares worth $3,031,282.

Get to Know TD Synnex Better

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.85% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 7.0% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TD Synnex's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.22.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: TD Synnex's P/E ratio of 15.89 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.19 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.71, TD Synnex presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

