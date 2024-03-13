Major Chinese copper smelters agree to curb output, Antaike says

Adds details

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Major Chinese copper smelters have reached an agreement to lower operation rates, adjust maintenance plans and postpone new projects, state-backed research house Antaike said in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

This comes a day after Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, that top smelters in the country had reached a rare agreement to jointly embark on production cuts at some loss-making plants.

Antaike said in its post that 19 Chinese smelters attended the meeting hosted by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association in Beijing on Wednesday.

The meeting took place after unexpected supply shortages of copper concentrate hit smelters' profit margins and left many scrambling to secure raw material supplies.

"Companies present at the meeting reached an agreement to adjust current production maintenance plan, lower production operation, postpone commencement of new projects" to jointly safeguard a "healthy development of global copper smelting industry", Antaike said.

Copper companies also agreed to ramp up development of domestic and overseas copper mines, it said.

