Major Chinese copper smelters agree to curb output, adjust maintenance plans, Antaike says

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Major Chinese copper smelters have reached agreement to lower operation, adjust maintenance plans, and postpone new projects in a meeting, the state-back research house Antaike said in a post on Thursday.

Copper companies also agreed to ramp up development of domestic and overseas copper mines, it said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

