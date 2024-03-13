News & Insights

Major Chinese copper smelters agree to curb output, adjust maintenance plans, Antaike says

March 13, 2024 — 10:23 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Major Chinese copper smelters have reached agreement to lower operation, adjust maintenance plans, and postpone new projects in a meeting, the state-back research house Antaike said in a post on Thursday.

Copper companies also agreed to ramp up development of domestic and overseas copper mines, it said.

