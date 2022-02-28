Major Chinese banks buying dollars to defend rising yuan - sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Major Chinese state-owned banks were buying dollars in the onshore spot currency market on Monday, in what appeared to be attempts to defend the yuan from rising past the 6.31 per dollar level, two sources said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; editing by John Stonestreet)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.