Major Chinese banks buying dollars to defend rising yuan - sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Major Chinese state-owned banks were buying dollars in the onshore spot currency market on Monday, in what appeared to be attempts to defend the yuan from rising past the 6.31 per dollar level, two sources said.

