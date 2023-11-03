News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Major Benchmarks Log Best Week of 2023

November 03, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 today marked their best week of 2023, after all three major benchmarks extended their respective rallies on the heels of softer-than-expected jobs data. The Dow and S&P 500 marked a fifth-straight daily win -- the latter's longest since June -- while the Nasdaq saw its sixth consecutive gain. Tumbling Treasury yields also contributed to today's rally, with investors now hoping interest rate hikes will be a thing of the past.

 

 

Closing Index Summary November 32023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 32023

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Walmart (WMT) stock surged to all-time highs, with investors expecting the retailer to have a strong holiday season following store and website upgrades. (CNBC)
  2. Fintech name Block (SQ) issued a lofty 2024 earnings outlook and announced its board approved the repurchase of up to $1 billion in shares. (MarketWatch)
  3. Lackluster holiday outlook weighed on Apple stock.
  4. Fortinet had another dismal turn in the confessional.
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill is a retail earnings winner.

Earnings November 32023

Unusual Options Activity November 32023

Oil Logs Steep Daily, Weekly Losses

Oil prices settled with weekly and daily losses, with investors concerned about demand after softer U.S. economic data. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.95, or 2.4%, to close at $80.51 a barrel on the day, and shed a 5.9% this week.

Meanwhile, gold prices were higher today, as the U.S. dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell following jobs data. December-dated gold added $5.70, or 0.3%, to close at $1,999.20 an ounce for the day, and fell 0.31% for the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.