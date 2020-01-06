Major Averages Turn Mixed After Seeing Initial Weakness

(RTTNews) - After an initial move to the downside, stocks have shown a notable recovery attempt over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages have bounced well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq climbing into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq is up 11.11 points or 0.1 percent at 9,031.88, the Dow is down 65.27 points or 0.2 percent at 28,569.61 and the S&P 500 is down 2.51 points or 0.1 percent at 3,232.34.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets after contributing to the pullback off record highs seen in the previous session.

Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

With Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowing "severe revenge" against the U.S., President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against any attacks on Americans or American assets.

Trump said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites to strike if Tehran launches an attack, with the number representing the 52 American hostages held during the Iran hostage crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump also threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Iraq after its parliament passed a resolution calling on U.S. forces to leave the country.

"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as trading activity remained somewhat subdued as traders continue to settle back in following the recent holidays.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also be keeping traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the roughly flat performance by the broader markets.

Transportation and semiconductor stocks continue to see notable weakness, while some strength remains visible among oil stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have turned lower over the course of the session after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.8 basis points at 1.806 percent.

