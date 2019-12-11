Major Averages Remain Mixed In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Extending the lackluster performance seen earlier in the session, stocks continue to show a lack of direction in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The major averages have once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 48.24 points or 0.2 percent at 27,833.48, the Nasdaq is up 10.81 points or 0.1 percent at 8,626.99 and the S&P 500 is up 2.31 points or 0.1 percent at 3,134.83.

Traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks is also contributing to the choppy trading on Wall Street, as new tariffs on Chinese imports are currently still set to take effect on Sunday.

Recent reports have suggested the U.S. will delay imposing the tariffs amid ongoing negotiations, but traders remain wary ahead of an official announcement.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices crept up by 0.2 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.

Consumer prices in November were up by 2.1 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting a notable acceleration from the 1.8 percent increase in October. The annual rate of core price growth was unchanged at 2.3 percent.

"A rise in energy prices pushed headline CPI inflation up to a one-year high last month, but the stability of core inflation suggests that underlying price pressures remain subdued," said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, "In that environment, we expect the Fed to remain on the side-lines for a lot longer than today's FOMC meeting."

Sector News

Despite the lack of direction being shown by the broader markets, gold stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session. Reflecting the strength in the gold sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 2 percent.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery climbing $8.10 to $1,476.20 an ounce.

Significant strength also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Semiconductor equipment maker Photronics (PLAB) is leading the sector higher after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings that met estimates and providing upbeat fiscal first quarter guidance.

Most of the other major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets also saw some strength on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher ahead of this afternoon's Fed announcement. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 1.814 percent.

