Major Averages Posting Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher early in the session, stocks have seen further upside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have climbed more firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a particularly strong gain.

Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but still posting strong gains. The Dow is up 364.31 points or 1.1 percent at 33,309.55, the Nasdaq is up 230.07 points or 1.8 percent at 12,811.30 and the S&P 500 is up 54.72 points or 1.3 percent at 4,227.83.

The rebound on Wall Street following the downturn on Monday partly reflects bargain hunting, as traders pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

The drop seen on Monday dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in over a year, while the S&P 500 finished the day just above the nearly nine-month closing low set last Tuesday.

The markets continue to search for the bottom following the intense selling sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent spike in oil prices.

A continued sharp pullback by the price of crude oil has also generate some buying interest, with crude for April delivery plunging $6.41 to $96.60 a barrel after tumbling $6.32 to $103.01 a barrel on Monday.

Traders have also reacted positively to a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased by slightly less than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.8 percent in February after surging by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in January.

Economists had expected producer prices to advance by 0.9 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February following a 0.8 percent increase in January.

Sector News

Airline stocks continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 4.3 percent.

Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are posting notable gains after raising their revenue outlooks.

Significant strength also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, which are regaining ground after falling sharply in the previous session.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is jumping by 3.1 percent after ending Monday's trading at its lowest closing level in almost ten months.

Retail stocks have also moved sharply higher over the curse of the session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 2.2 percent

Networking, tobacco and housing stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while energy stocks are seeing further downside amid the continued pullback by the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 5.7 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.2 percent.

European stocks also moved to the downside on the day but closed well off their worst levels. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 2.138 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.