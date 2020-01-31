Major Averages Posting Steep Losses In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep drop on the day, the Dow has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.

The major averages have climbed off their worst levels in recent trading but remain firmly negative. The Dow is down 380.29 points or 1.3 percent at 28,479.15, the Nasdaq is down 79.52 points or 0.9 percent at 9,219.42 and the S&P 500 is down 37.21 points or 1.1 percent at 3,246.45.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflects lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise.

Chinese officials said 213 people have died from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 9,800.

The U.K. and Russia have also confirmed their first cases of coronavirus infection, raising concerns about the rapid spread of the disease and the impact on the global economy.

Delta (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) have recently announced plans to suspend all flights to China as a result of the outbreak.

Stocks turned higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing personal income increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of December.

The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in November.

Economists had expected income to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department also said personal sending climbed by 0.3 percent in December following a 0.4 percent increase in November, with the growth matching expectations.

Excluding price changes, personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.3 percent in November.

Revised data released by the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in the month of January compared to the previously reported deterioration.

The consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 99.8 from the preliminary reading of 99.1. The index is now up from the final December reading of 99.3.

The upward revision came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the consumer sentiment index to be unrevised at 99.1.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2.2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.

The semiconductor index has plunged by 8.5 percent since reaching a record intraday high during trading last Friday.

Substantial weakness also remains visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index has fallen to a three-month intraday low.

Energy stocks also continue to see considerable weakness, moving notably lower along with brokerage, housing and transportation stocks.

Meanwhile, retail stocks are bucking the downtrend, with the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index surging up by 2.2 percent to a record intraday high.

Online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) is posting a standout gain after reporting fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both plunged by 1.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 1.539 percent.

