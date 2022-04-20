Major Averages Move In Opposite Directions On Mixed Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, the major U.S. stock indexes have moved in starkly opposite directions in morning trading on Wednesday. While the Dow is seeing further upside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is giving back ground.

Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixed performance on the day. The Nasdaq is down 70.24 points or 0.5 percent at 13,549.41, while the Dow is up 269.96 points or 0.8 percent at 35,181.16 and the S&P 500 is up 10.95 points or 0.3 percent at 4,473.16.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) is weighing on the Nasdaq, with the streaming giant plummeting by 36.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in four years.

The sell-off by Netflix comes after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, making the first decrease in subscribers in over a decade.

On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflects strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Shares of IBM are spiking by 6.4 percent after the tech giant reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble is also jumping by 2.7 percent after reporting better than expected first quarter results and raising its full-year sales guidance.

The mixed performance on Wall Street also comes as traders look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book this afternoon.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, may provide additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in the month of March.

NAR said existing home sales slumped by 2.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.77 million in March after plunging by 8.6 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 5.93 million in February.

Economists had expected existing home sales to tumble by 3.7 percent to a rate of 5.80 million from the 6.02 million originally reported for the previous month.

With the continued decrease, existing home sales continued to give back ground after reaching their highest rate in a year in January.

Computer hardware stocks are seeing considerable strength following the upbeat earnings news from IBM, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.4 percent.

Significant strength is also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Networking, semiconductor and housing stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while oil service stocks are pulling back further off recent highs.

With Baker Hughes (BKR) leading the way lower after reporting first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 3 percent.

Retail stocks have also pulled back sharply after turning in a strong performance on Tuesday, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 2.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving sharply lower over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.2 basis points at 2.871 percent.

